2021 NAB Show Canceled

The NAB announced Wednesday morning that it has made the “difficult decision” to cancel the 2021 NAB Show amid concerns “related to the global pandemic and the surge caused by the Delta variant.”

NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we will not hold the NAB Show in person this year as originally planned.”

He continued, “It has become apparent that we will not be able to deliver the kind of 2021 NAB Show experience that our industry has come to expect or that meets the high standards we set for ourselves.”

NAB EVP/Managing Director of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown said in a statement: “For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.

“As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.

“NAB Show is the premier destination for the media and entertainment industry and we will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.”

Brown said to “stay tuned” for information on virtually accessing select 2021 NAB Show content via NAB Amplify.