You May Need to Mask up at NAB Show

In addition to showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination the NAB announced on Thursday that a decision on mask requirements will be made in accordance with the CDC, the Nevada Governor, the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County Commission. That decision will be made closer to the show.

Proof of vaccination will be managed through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature or by a Vaccination Concierge Service before and during the Show. The NAB announced a mask mandate for its October show in Las Vegas last month.

The health and safety policies have been updated on the NAB Show website.