Erickson: Anti-Vaxers Are Idiots

Conservative talker Erick Erickson lost a healthy family member to COVID-19. This week, on his WSB-AM Atlanta program, Erickson said organized efforts to undermine trust in the vaccine was deeply evil and a sin.

According to Newsweek, here’s what Erickson said on his show: “Listen to this, you idiots. What I care deeply about though is that some of you are scared of getting [the vaccine] because you’ve heard people on the internet lie to you and you don’t know that they’re lying. I don’t care that you don’t want the vaccine. But if you’re out there spreading lies and misinformation and disinformation and willfully undermining people’s trust with a vaccine, I care about that a great deal.”

Erickson, who practiced law for six years and was also a Macon city councilman, is heard on Cox Media Group’s WSB-AM daily from Noon to 3PM.