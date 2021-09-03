Smith to Receive Foundation Honor

Retiring NAB CEO Gordon Smith is the recipient of the 2021 Broadcasters Foundation of America Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The annual award is given to a broadcaster “whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.”

Previous recipients include Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Former NAB CEO Eddie Fritts, Urban One Chair Cathy Hughes, Former CBS Radio CEO Mel Karmazin and Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan.

Smith will be presented with the Award at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00 AM, Tuesday, October 12 in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during NAB Show.