Red Apple Media and 77 WABC Radio has promoted Matthew Meany to Assistant Program Director. He joined the station in 2014 and most recently was the Executive Producer of the Bernie & Sid Show.

“Matt’s hand in the impressive growth of the morning show ratings and his desire to grow make this appointment an ideal match for him and the station,” said Dave LaBrozzi, SVP Programming.

Meany will work with all of the show hosts and producers on day to day operations.