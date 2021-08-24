Edison: Streaming Listening Now 12%

With so many new devices, apps and digital streaming platforms now available, some may be surprised that streaming number is still so low. Even though over-the-air listening is a dominant 88%, the 12% number is the highest ever, and it made a decent one-year jump.

Last year online listening to radio was 9% and two years ago it was 8%. The data comes from Edison’s Share of Ear study.

Laura Ivey, Director of Research at Edison Research says, “We know that the pandemic has shifted U.S. listeners from their cars, where traditional radio is easily available, to their homes, where radio must be accessed on different devices. The challenge is how to convince listeners to follow radio content on different devices – radio not on ‘a radio.’”

Edison Research’s Share of Ear measures the entire world of audio, looking at platform of listening, time of day, device on which the audio was consumed, the kind of programming, and the location of listening. The Share of Ear service measures what portion of listening to AM/FM content happens on a traditional radio receiver and how much is done on a digital device. The Share of Ear methodology fully represents the U.S. 13+ population, including not only those who are online but also those who are either not online or lightly online.