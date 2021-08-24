Broadcasters Foundation Leadership Awards

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is honoring five broadcasters with 2021 Leadership Awards. The awards recognize career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large.
This years honorees are:
- Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group
- Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media
- Ralph Oakley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media
- Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group
- Dennis Wharton, Retired, Executive Vice President, Media Relations, National Association of Broadcasters
NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith will be honored with the 2021 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.
The Awards will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00 am, Tuesday, October 12 in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during the National Association of Broadcasters Show.
