Former Ron & Ron Producer Dies at 57

Fez Watley’s former co-host Ron Bennington posted the news to Instagram. “We lost our sweet Fez Whatley last night. His heart finally gave out,” Bennington wrote. “We are devastated, but we will always remember the laughter through our tears.”Watley died of heart failure.

Born Todd Hillier, the Florida native first dove into the radio business as a producer and contributor of the syndicated program “The Ron and Ron Show,” hosted by Ron Diaz and his future partner, Ron Bennington.

When that show ended Watley teamed up with Bennington on “The Ron and Fez Show” on WKRO in Daytona Beach. The show was ultimately moved to WNEW in New York.