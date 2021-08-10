Mason To Run Titans Radio

Paul Mason has been appointed to lead Programming Operations for Titans Radio for Cumulus Nashville. Mason will continue to serve Cumulus Nashville in his existing role as PD for sports station WGFX-FM.

The appointment comes on the heels of Cumulus’ multi-year partnership extension with the Tennessee Titans, making WGFX-FM the official radio home of the Tennessee Titans and Titans Radio.

Cumulus Nashville Market Manager Allison Warren said from the beginning, “we were seeking a creative visionary with a passion for sports entertainment to lead 104.5 The Zone, the dominant sports destination in Middle Tennessee. Clearly, Paul has stepped into that role and done exceptional work. Adding programming operations oversight to Titans Radio is a natural next step for Paul and we are confident he’ll continue to deliver the best live and local sports content to fans on both WGFX and Titans Radio.”

Charlie Cook, Vice President of Programming Operations, Cumulus Nashville, added, “I believe what Allison and I appreciate about Paul is that he came into the station with a vision for our success and he followed the plan every week he has been here, and we are now seeing the plan come to fruition.”

Mason said, “I’m excited to work with this amazing group of broadcasters. Mike Keith, Coach Dave McGinnis, Executive Producer Rhett Bryan, and the entire Titans Radio team are among the best in sports, and I’m humbled to be a part of it. I also want to thank Allison Warren and Charlie Cook for their confidence in me.”