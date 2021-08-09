Another Host Hospitalized With COVID

WNDB Daytona Beach host Marc Bernier is the latest talk show host to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Bernier is not a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WNDB Operations Director Mark McKinney tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Bernier went to the doctor on Friday and was hospitalized on Saturday.

McKinney also told the paper that Bernier is not a fan of the vaccine. “If you’ve listened to his show, you’ve heard him talk about how anti-vaccine he is on the air.

Bernier has been n the air in the Daytona market for over 3 decades. Listeners were advised of his diagnosis during his Monday 3 to 6 p.m. time slot.

The “Sean Hannity Show” will air in Bernier’s time slot until he returns.