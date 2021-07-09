Morning Co-host Added In Tulsa

Mix 96.5 (KRAV-FM) is adding Jessica Rose to the ‘KC In The Morning’ show. Rose comes over from KLUC-FM in Las Vegas.

“I am thrilled to be in Green Country and joining CMG Tulsa. It feels good to be on a hot adult contemporary station that has such a great reputation, and to be teaming up with KC, who brings great energy into the studio every morning,” said Rose.

“We set out on an in-depth, nationwide search for the perfect person to join KC, and we were thrilled to find Jessica,” said Abby Jessen, Director of Branding and Programming. “She is vibrant and funny, and I can’t wait to hear how she will connect with our listeners and make her mark in our community.”