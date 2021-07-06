NAB Objects To LPFM 250-Watt Request

The National Association of Broadcasters has renewed its objections to the Petition for Rulemaking filed by REC Networks which is asking The FCC to create a new class of 250-watt LPFM service. The NAB says this is a dramatic change to the service and does not protect FM signals.

The NAB comments states that the “Petition does not justify such a dramatic change to LPFM service and fails to sufficiently protect incumbent FM radio services, particularly FM translator stations.”

The NAB also says that allowing LPFM’s to go to 250 watts will allow them to reach more listeners by more than doubling their maximum allowed power. “Granting REC’s request would effectively provide LPFM stations the same coverage as full-service Part 73 FM stations, but with a fraction of the obligations. Given that any LPFM entity is always free to apply for a Class A FM station, which would operate with the same radiated power as REC’s request, NAB respectfully asks the FCC to prohibit such a sidestep of its rules and dismiss the Petition.”

Read the 7-page NAB filing HERE.

Watch our interview with REC Networks Founder Michelle Bradley HERE.