Purdue Getting Out of The Radio Business

Indiana’s longest continuously operating radio station, WBAA-AM is changing hands. The station, which signed on in 1922, will go from Purdue University to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media. WBAA-FM is also part of the deal.

Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media also operates WFYI public broadcasting in central Indiana. WYFI just celebrated its 50th anniversary.

WBAA-AM was one of several AM stations signed on by land-grant schools in the early days of radio. WBAA-FM began broadcasting in 1993.

“Like we’ve seen done at many other higher education institutions, Purdue University has been looking for a public radio partner to lead WBAA toward its next 100 years in Greater Lafayette,” said R. Ethan Braden, Purdue senior vice president for marketing and communications. “WFYI is a strong public broadcasting entity, well-known and respected throughout Indiana, and we believe this agreement represents enhanced opportunities for our students, it preserves the experience that listeners enjoy today, and it extends WBAA’s reach and public service offerings.”

The Purdue Board of Trustees will vote on the issue July 7. The deal also needs FCC approval. MIPM is expected to assume operations of WBAA on or around Oct. 1.