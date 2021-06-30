Audacy Flips Alternative to Country in Buffalo

The Wolf (WLKK-FM) is Audacy’s new Country station in Buffalo. Previously known as Alternative Buffalo, the station will be heard on 107.7 and FM translator 104.7FM. The station will launch with 5,000 songs commercial-free.

“This is a great opportunity for us to add country to our content offering, and we’re delighted to now offer our listeners a new choice for country music,” said Tim Holly, Senior Vice and Market Manager, Audacy Buffalo. “Whether serving as the soundtrack to backyard barbecues or your commute to work, The Wolf will be home to fan favorites from some of today’s top country artists, and we look forward to celebrating this launch with our audience.”