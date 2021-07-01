Bubba Gets Court Order Against Alleged Stalker

Bubba The Love Sponge has obtained an anti-stalking court order against a man who has allegedly made threats against him. The Protection Against Stalking order was issued June 24th by The Circuit Court of the 13th Judicial District for Hillsborough County, Florida.

Named in the order is Kenneth Kimberlin who showed up at the studios and had a conversation with show associates and said he was “a concerned parent”.

He was video taped making alleged threats. You can view the video HERE (Warning: Adult Language).

You can view the Protection Against Stalking Order HERE.