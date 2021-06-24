Hoss Named Voice of Saints

WWL-AM made the announcement Wednesday that Mike Hoss will be the new play-by-play voice for the New Orleans Saints Radio Network. Hoss will join Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the broadcast booth.

“It is one of those bucket lists dream jobs one has when you first get into broadcasting, but very few get to live out that dream. I am enormously grateful and excited,” Hoss said bout taking over as the play-by-play announcer.

Hoss calls his first game on August 14th when the Saints travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens and open the 2021 preseason.