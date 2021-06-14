Zimmer’s Chad Elliot Dies Suddenly

Family and friends are in shock today after they learned on Saturday that 47-year old Zimmer Joplin Market Manager Chad Elliot passed away unexpectedly at his home. Elliot was not ill.

Elliot was the longtime host of the KZRG Morning NewsWatch, a position he occupied for over a decade until moving into a full-time role in sales and management.

“Chad will be missed by all who knew and loved him,” said James Zimmer, owner of Zimmer Marketing. “He was part of our family for over 25 years. His passion for radio guided him from being a part-time Air Talent to Market Manager of Zimmer Marketing in Joplin. We will hold Chad forever in our hearts and look forward to seeing him in eternal life with Christ,” Mr. Zimmer said.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis, a close friend, echoed Mr. Zimmer’s feelings.

“It is a devastating thing. He was probably one of the most passionate, one of the most energetic individuals you would ever meet. When you listen to some of the recordings during the Joplin tornado you could hear absolute compassion in his voice. Absolutely, his voice was a voice of reason, a voice of compassion in our community, not just during the tornado but at other times, too.”

Chad leaves behind his wife Monica, also a member of the Zimmer team, and the couple’s daughter, Mattie. Monica announced her husband’s death in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Chad had two passions. Zimmer Radio and his dogs, ” Monica wrote. “He lived, breathed and bled Zimmer. He wanted nothing more than to help local businesses succeed and grow. He fought for those success stories.”

“I was given a rare gift to work alongside my husband almost 7 years ago. At first I thought it wouldn’t work. How can a couple be together 24/7? It had its challenges, but I wouldn’t trade one single minute of it for anything! 8-5 he was in charge. 5-8 I was in charge. It worked.” .

Details on funeral arrangements are pending.