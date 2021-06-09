New Political ND At Bloomberg

Jodi Schneider will take over as broadcast Political News Director for Bloomberg. She is currently a Senior Editor on BN’s global business team.

Schneider, who moves into her new post June 21, will have direct oversight of all political coverage across the network. She will also oversee Bloomberg’s editorial team in Washington.

Other changes at Bloomberg include: Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu will become Washington Correspondents covering the White House and Capitol Hill. Bloomberg Government Senior Congressional Reporters, Emily Wilkins and Jack Fitzpatrick, will continue to contribute to daily coverage and round out on Bloomberg’s air team with contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Zaino.