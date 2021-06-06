YouTube Removes Salem Host

The radio show YouTube channel for conservative talker Eric Metaxas has been removed. The host said on Facebook, “It’s been clear to us for some time that they wanted to wipe us out.” Metaxas said YouTube was digging into old videos to fins things to use against him.

Metaxas is heard on over 120 stations across the country. He says he will not be silenced. “In fact this grotesque attack on free speech emboldens us dramatically in calling out Maoist and Soviet-style tactics for what they are, an expression of deepest fear that the truth can never be silenced. Because it cannot.”