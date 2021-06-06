YouTube Removes Salem Host

The radio show YouTube channel for conservative talker Eric Metaxas has been removed. The host said on Facebook, “It’s been clear to us for some time that they wanted to wipe us out.” Metaxas said YouTube was digging into old videos to fins things to use against him.
Metaxas is heard on over 120 stations across the country. He says he will not be silenced. “In fact this grotesque attack on free speech emboldens us dramatically in calling out Maoist and Soviet-style tactics for what they are, an expression of deepest fear that the truth can never be silenced. Because it cannot.”
It probably won’t happen until 2023 at the earliest when Congress flips, but Section 230 of the Communications Act has to go and the FCC needs to regulate all US internet traffic common carrier like telephones. We don’t get cut off or censored talking on our telephones, and the same is needed for the internet. We don’t need permission to pick up the phone and talk, and no permission or censoring is needed to post on a public blog…the user assumes the risk…not the host.
BigA, the point is that tech giants are stifling free speech and debate arbitrarily. They are essentially deciding, on their own, what the truth of a matter is, then cutting off anyone with an opposing view. How can a discussion on any matter proceed if only one side is heard? This is not how democracies are supposed to work. May I suggest you read Orwell’s 1984 to better understand the situation. The media (CNN, MSNBC, WaPo, NYT etc) in the USA are essentially doing the same thing.
Glad to see this response. The article had seemed very one sided and biased.
According to The Christian Post, the show had received three previous warnings about content that violated their community standards, which are posted at their web site. The show’s web producer admitted they received the warnings. They were obviously looking to get banned.
“We may terminate your channel or account for repeated violations of the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”
It’s all pretty clear, and their guidelines are clearly explained. Nothing “Stalinist” involved. Stalin didn’t give dissidents three chances. If I walk in to Trump Tower or any of his properties, and violate his rules, his security will throw me out. No questions asked, no second chances.