Podcasting Lifts Up Another Discarded Radio Star

Jeff and Callie Dauler have managed to turn finding the upside in everyday living and their relationship with one another not only into a happier and more successful lifestyle — but a money-making, listener-generating podcast as well.

After Jeff lost his Atlanta radio gig in August of 2019, The Upside landed on Apple Podcast’s top 10 shows in less than 24 hours. How this couple took a lemon and made lemonade with it by covering pop culture, current events, and real-life ups and downs offers a road map for others who may also be sitting on untapped podcasting potential.

Learn from Callie and Jeff when they share their story of The Upside and how to turn the ordinary into an extraordinary career path.

