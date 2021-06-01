Your 2021 Vulnerability Test

(By Loyd Ford) We forget about it. I know, you’re busy, successful, running. You are hard because you have to be. You can’t afford to let people see you don’t always have it together. We’re often taught by example: Always keep your guard up. Our society celebrates success. In business, you want to be first, best, the champion. Especially when you are younger and making your name, it looks like only the perfect ones get ahead.



I’m here to tell you it’s not true. If you’re busy trying to look perfect, you may be losing listeners or clients (or both).

Right in the middle of your career, let’s take a break to look at your vulnerability. Not “Do you have vulnerability?” Everyone is vulnerable. Do you show your vulnerability?

Actually showing your vulnerability to others gives you powerful opportunity.

Sharing vulnerability builds trust.

Not appearing perfect in social media and in real life and being more raw with people in the right way helps you really connect .



If you are on a morning show, showing your vulnerability can make you more relatable, likable. In a sales environment, vulnerability will help you sell more. In leadership positions, connecting with someone where you are unafraid to show your vulnerability can be a powerful bonding agent.

We don’t show our vulnerability enough. There’s a lot going on. There’s been a lot going on in the radio business for decades. People are trying to stay off the radar, make it to retirement, just stay employed.

What would happen if you just decided to be vulnerable with those you work with, with listeners, with clients? People want to be heard today and they really want to be heard by someone who will not judge them. How do you identify that kind of person? They’re vulnerable, of course.



How do you produce and control vulnerability effectively?

Spend time getting to know your people (listeners, clients, co-workers)

Look for experiences where you can tell a story that relates to something they’ve been through.

Put yourself at risk by telling a story about your vulnerability.



As humans and Americans, you know that we process impression management. If you don’t believe me, just spend 15 minutes on Facebook and really look at how people manage their images on that platform. It’s a little perspective of what we are all like today. Some people get nervous and uncomfortable on Zoom calls because they don’t want to be seen. You’ve seen that some people have started loving the masks because they can hide. That’s because people like receding from vulnerability.

As a society, we are connected by every new social media, but often people are more isolated than they have been in decades. We’ve all just gone through a seemingly identical set of experiences with Covid-19, the vaccines, the masks, the social distancing and more. There’s a chronic fatigue about being so stationary and weary about contact.

What does all this mean? It means that the opportunity for radio to powerfully connect has never been greater and industry leaders and personalities alike should work to take advantage of this time. How? By being vulnerable with people, bonding with them, seeing them from radio.

If you get a chance, I invite you to watch the Brene’ Brown special “The Call To Courage” on Netflix. Brene’ is a shame researcher in her own words. What could be a more perfect job in the United States with so much in our society that celebrates the perfect? “The Call To Courage” talks at length about risk and vulnerability.

Learn to apply vulnerability and show vulnerability in relationships and you likely will make those relationships stronger and more valuable. And that’s real success today.



Loyd Ford consults radio stations, coaches personalities, and provides behavioral and strategic programming to radio with RPC. If you’re on the Clubhouse app, you can join Loyd’s radio pro encouragement group “The Encouragers.” Reach him anytime. 864.448.4169 or [email protected].

