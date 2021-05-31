Another College Radio Station Sold

Public radio station WYPR in Maryland announced it is buying WTMD-FM from Towson University. WTMD has been operated by Towson University Public Media, a non-profit organization, in affiliation with Towson University since 2014.

WYPR is an NPR member station serving Baltimore with a news/talk format

“We’re grateful to have found a partner in WYPR to continue the community-first, public radio station in its existing format that listeners have come to appreciate from WTMD,” said Ben Lowenthal, CFO and Vice President for Administration and Finance at Towson University. “Maintaining WTMD’s format was of the utmost importance for TU as we sought a new home for this award-winning station.”

WTMD began at then-Towson State University in 1972 as WCVT, adopted its current call letters in 1991 and changed to its current AAA format in 2002.

WTMD also produces the First Thursday Music Festivals, the largest free music event in the region. In recent years the event has grown to include two stages, six bands and numerous vendors in Canton Waterfront Park, where thousands turn out each month, May through June, for the free events.

“WTMD has put a lot of effort into growing our First Thursday Festivals into a nationally recognized event that is a direct reflection of our adventurous music discovery format,” said Scott Mullins, general manager/ program director for WTMD and music director for its First Thursday Festivals. “We certainly look forward to continuing to bring live music events to the Baltimore area with WYPR as our new partner.”

WYPR was established when Johns Hopkins University sought a new home for WJHU in 2002. A group led by community members formed Your Public Radio with the sole purpose of maintaining local control of the non-commercial license. “WYPR is proud to preserve another university radio station, to serve the Baltimore community, on the heels of our 20th anniversary year,” said President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver. “We plan to build on the investments made by Towson University and the success of WTMD, which provides a rich and unmatched music discovery platform with opportunities for Baltimore’s musicians and artists at its core. What Scott and his team have been able to accomplish over the years has been tremendous.”