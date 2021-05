Cumulus has hired Mike Thomas as PD for Kansas City Rock station KCJK-FM/105.1 The X and Top 40 station KCHZ-FM/95.7 The Vibe. Thomas will also host afternoons on The Vibe.

Thomas was previously Program Director for WKSS-FM (Kiss 95.7) in Hartford and has been on the air at WKTU-FM (103.5 KTU) and WHTZ-FM (Z100) in New York City; KZHT-FM (97.1 ZHT) in Salt Lake City, UT; and WNOW-FM (Radio Now 93.1) in Indianapolis.