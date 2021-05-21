Bold Gold’s WDBN Fundraiser Success

The 10th Annual Thunder 102 & 104.5 Country Cares Radiothon raised more than $55,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The annual event has raised over $550,000 to date.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘We Won’t Stop’. “That theme sums up how our committee and our community embraced this effort,” said Dawn Ciorciari, GM Bold Gold Media NY. “The Pandemic didn’t stop them from standing side by side with us in the fight against childhood cancer. This event is yet another example of how powerful it can be when a local radio station and a community work together for a great cause.”

In addition to donations made in the 26-hour event, money was raised throughout the year at events like the Bold Gold Open Golf Tournament, Virtual Comedy Night and at hundreds of locations throughout New York’s Catskill Region.