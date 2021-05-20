Big Bounce For Talent Search Winner

Shannon Bomia has joined Program Director and Morning Host Zannie as the newest member of the BOUNCE Morning Show in Detroit. Bomia was the winner of the recent ‘The Big Break’ on-air talent search conducted by the Beasley Group’s 105.1 The BOUNCE Morning Show.

“105.1 The BOUNCE is Detroit’s Party Station, so the energy and momentum fit perfectly with Shannon’s exuberance and positive attitude,” said Scott Jameson, VP National Content/Detroit Director of Programming. “We’re excited she’s joining our team here in Detroit.”

“This opportunity all seems surreal,” said Bomia. “I am very grateful to have won and am eager to join show, as we get the Motor City bouncing every morning!”

Prior to joining The BOUNCE, she spent six years as the Entertainment Manager at Motor City Casino and served as the Promotions Director at iHeartRadio Detroit.