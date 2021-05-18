NAB Grows Local Freedom Act List

25 more House Reps and 6 more Senators have signed onto the Local Radio Freedom Act, a resolution preventing any new taxes or royalties imposed on radio. 112 House members and 14 Senators now support the resolution. Here are the lawmakers recently added…

Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. Ken Calvert (R-CA-42), Jerry Carl (R-AL-1), Joe Courtney (D-CT-2), Henry Cueller (D-TX-28), Mike Gallagher (R-WI-8), Sam Graves (R-MO-6), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH-16), Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (R-PR-AL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5), Brett Guthrie (R-KY-2), Dusty Johnson (R-SD-AL), Mike Johnson (R-LA-4), Bill Keating (D-MA-9), Doug Lamborn (R-CO-5), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO-3), Elaine Luria (D-VA-2), Ralph Norman (R-SC-5), Scott Perry (R-PA-10), Mike Rogers (R-AL-3), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Pete Stauber (R-MN-8), Claudia Tenney (R-NY-22), Glenn Thompson (R-PA-15), William Timmons (R-SC-4) and Jackie Walorski (R-IN-2).

Adding their support for the resolution in the Senate are Sens. John Boozman (R-AR), Susan Collins (R-ME), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Todd Young (R-IN).

Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Steve Womack (R-AR-3) are the principal cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House of Representatives. Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and John Barrasso (R-WY) are the lead cosponsors of a companion resolution in the Senate.