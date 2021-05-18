Host Fired For Bullying

New York Public Media has fired Bob Garfield, co-host of On The Media, as a “result of a pattern of behavior that violated NYPR’s anti-bullying policy,” according to a statement.

NYPR said Garfield was also the subject of a 2020 investigation which also found he violated the policy and for which he was disciplined. He was warned about the potential consequences of the behavior continued.

Garfield responded to the firing on Twitter: “I was fired not for “bullying” per se, but for yelling in 5 meetings over 20 years. Anger mismanagement, sorry to say. But in all cases, the provocations were just shocking. In time, the story will emerge…and it is tragic. On the Media was the pride and joy of my career.”

On The Media airs on 421 public radio stations. Host and Morning Editor Brooke Gladstone will now host the show.