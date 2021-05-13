iHeart Measuring Impact of Podcast Ads

Shopper intelligence data company Catalina and iHeartMedia are teaming up to measure the impact podcast advertising has on offline sales in physical stores. Here’s how they plan to accomplish that.

According to a joint press release, data & analytic teams at Catalina and iHeartMedia have worked together over the past year to test the feasibility of applying Catalina audiences and measurement capabilities to enhance the effectiveness of CPG ads running on iHeartMedia’s multiplatform audio properties. The teams have since completed pilot tests for measurement and audience targets across a range of iHeart’s audio properties, including podcasts.

Brian Dunphy, SVP of Catalina’s Strategic Partnerships and Channel Sales says “Catalina’s multi-path identity resolution capabilities combined with iHeartMedia’s unique multiplatform audiences at scale enable us to match deterministic shopper households across a variety of identity paths helping advertisers measure the effectiveness and success of their podcast campaigns.”

David Shiffman, EVP of National Research at iHeartMedia said, with Catalina iHeart “can now provide CPG advertisers tools to maximize their podcast campaigns’ ROI, with measurement and attribution solutions to more effectively plan and execute their multi-platform audio campaigns.”