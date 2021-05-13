In This Case Turning 100 Feels Pretty Good

With the addition of ten new affiliates in recent weeks, Compass Media Networks’ The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show is now in over 100 markets. The show airs live from 12P-3P Eastern.

Jamie Markley, of the Markley, van Camp and Robbins show, comments “I’m humbled. We feel like we have such a real connection with all the great people that listen to the show. Something I seem to hear a lot is something to the extent of “when I listen to you guys I feel like I’m hanging out with friends, talking about what’s going on in the world and having some laughs.” That’s one of the greatest compliments you can get in my opinion. Thanks to Compass Media Networks for taking a shot on us and connecting us to so many good people across America!”

David van Camp, of the Markley, van Camp and Robbins show, adds “It’s a privilege to reach this kind of milestone. I’m so grateful to the listeners and stations who support our show. Not bad for this screwup kid from southeast Texas.”