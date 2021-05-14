Radio Transactions Also Down

Not surprisingly, radio station transactions were also down during the year of the pandemic. BIA’s latest data shows radio station sales fell to levels that hadn’t been seen in years. Only 534 stations were sold in 2020 for an estimated value of $139 million. By comparison back in 2011 over 1,000 stations sold for $1.1 billion.
Not surprisingly, radio station transactions were also down during the year of the pandemic. BIA’s latest data shows radio station sales fell to levels that hadn’t been seen in years. Only 534 stations were sold in 2020 for an estimated value of $139 million. By comparison back in 2011 over 1,000 stations sold for $1.1 billion.