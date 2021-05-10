Bob & Sheri Find New Charlotte Home

Beasley Media Group picks up the long-running morning team. Bob & Sheri, who are based out of Charlotte, will be heard on WKQC-FM starting Monday, May 17th. They lost their long-time Charlotte affiliate WLNK-FM at the end of April. WLNK is owned by Urban One.

Bob & Sheri is heard on 70 stations in the US, in 170 countries on the Armed Forces Radio Network, and the podcast regularly ranks in Apple’s Top 200 comedy podcasts. The duo was a finalist in the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame and has been a National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award finalist in the Network/Syndicated Show category ten times. Lynch has won five American Women in Media Gracie Allen Awards and has been consistently listed as one of Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio.

“Our social media pages have been blowing up ever since our departure from The Link was announced, and now they’re blowing up again!” said Sheri Lynch. “This is a move we’ve wanted to make for a long time. The entire team at K104.7 is focused on serving and entertaining Charlotte listeners.”

“Even with millions of listeners around the world, Charlotte is Bob & Sheri’s home,” stated Tony Garcia, who together with Lacey and Lynch owns NOW! Media, the company that syndicates Bob & Sheri. “We’re excited to finally be on a hometown station with music that lines up perfectly with our target demo, and even more excited to work with a team that truly embraces the show.”

“I am thrilled to be on K104-7 in Charlotte,” said Bob Lacey. “It’s a powerful station, great folks to work with (we’ve known Program Director Jack Daniel forever!), and it’s a much better music fit for us. This is where we should be in Charlotte.”

“When we heard that Bob and Sheri were going to be available, we were on it right away,” said Beasley Media Group Charlotte Vice President and Market Manager Bill Schoening. “It’s a privilege to have such iconic talent join our station. Phil and Mel are not only completely on-board with the whole move, but they were also the ones who recommended it.”