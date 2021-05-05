What Categories Were Strong For Beasley?

It’s a strange economy out there. As Americans edge closer to a post-pandemic normal way of life, automobiles sales are strong, gas prices are rising, restaurants are struggling to find workers and the government is running a campaign to get people to take the vaccine.

Despite the pandemic fog clearing across the country, it’s still hard to predict how the next revenue month might look, nevermind how the next quarter might look. In other words, visibility is still a crap shoot.

When Beasley reported earnings Monday, the company did give us a close-up look at how specific categories performed in the first quarter of 2021. Here’s what they saw in the rearview.

Consumer Services – the largest revenue category for the company at nearly 30% was flat compared to 2020.

Retail, which makes up 14% of total revenue, was down 14%

Entertainment, 11.9% of total company revenue, was down 11.9%.

Automotive, 11.2% of Beasley’s overall revenue, was off 13%.

Consumer Products and Telecom were both off just under 10%.