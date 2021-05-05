Pride Month Program Returns

P&G and iHeartMedia are once again partnering for the Can’t Cancel Pride benefit. The event is set to stream June 4.

The second annual virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community will feature performances and appearances from the influential voices in the community, culture and entertainment. The Greater Cincinnati Foundation will administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations.

According to iHeart the first year of the event raised more than $4 million.