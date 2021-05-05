Tough As Nails Continues On WBZ

Cindy Stumpo is Tough as Nails is back for a fourth season on WBZ NewsRadio. The weekly program focuses on construction, real estate, renovations and design.

At 23, she started C. Stumpo Development in a male-dominated construction and development industry. She is joined behind the mic by her daughter, Samantha and industry experts.

According to WBZ, “She uses the program to inspire women to go to trade schools and pursue a career in real estate and development. Her hope is that her success story can be that of many women who strive for success and financial stability, like her and Samantha Stumpo.”