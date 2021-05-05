30 Years of Vignettes For Grace

Grace Broadcast Sales has released its 30th Anniversary edition of “Above & Beyond,” a collection of 20 one-minute vignettes profiling Medal of Honor recipients for Memorial Day.

The features are formatted :50/:10, providing time at the end of each vignette for sponsor identification or tagline. A companion music bed is also provided for stations wanting to give sponsors longer adjacencies or to piggyback multiple sponsor messages.

According to owner/creative director Rod Schwartz in a video, he made for the occasion, “It’s the first series we created, in May of 1991. It remains a personal favorite, and a favorite of many of our station clients, also.”

The vignettes are offered on a first-come, first-served, market-exclusive basis. Additional information, including a free demo and short promotional video, can be found HERE.

Grace Broadcast Sales currently produces more than 100 campaigns consisting of short-form audio features for holidays, seasonal celebrations, and special events, for radio stations across the US and Canada.