MIW Group Now 501(c)(3)

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio organization has announced is has officially become a 501(c)(3) charitable entity. The volunteer organization includes top-level female radio professionals who use their experience, influence, and resources to help other women in radio develop management and leadership skills.

The benefits of this IRS structure include additional sponsorship options that will aid in expanding MIW’s reach, enhance mentoring opportunities and magnify MIW’s mission of strengthening radio’s next generation of female leadership.

The MIWs have dedicated the past 20 years to this vision. Since its inception, the organization has published an annual Gender Analysis Study that tracks percentages of women placed in senior management roles. Additionally, MIW presents educational panels and networking opportunities at radio broadcasting conferences and collaborates with other industry groups aligned with furthering women’s careers in radio. This 501(c)(3) status provides a framework to support all of these MIW efforts in perpetuity.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Today’s announcement is the culmination of one of MIW’s most ambitious long-range goals. It could not have been done without the leadership of our Board Treasurer, Valerie Blackburn, and the pro bono work of Foster Garvey PC, we are indebted to them both. We are equally grateful to so many who volunteered their time and expertise to MIW, from the very beginning of the MIW Group in 2000, to those in subsequent years whose participation ensured the continuation of our organization. Each of these women, and men, along with our generous and loyal corporate sponsors, represents a unique and important brick in the MIW foundation.”

“The topic of becoming an official non-profit has been on the table for years”, added Valerie Blackburn. “It’s exciting to see MIW move to solidify not only our cause but our future by taking this next big leap.”

Mentoring & Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. Board Members include: Lindsay Adams, Vice President, National Partnerships for Audacy; Corinne Baldassano, Senior Vice President Programming & Operations at Take On The Day, LLC/The Dr. Laura Program; Angie Balderas, Senior Vice President and General Manager with Entravision Communications; Valerie Blackburn, Principal for VKB Media Consulting; Erica Farber, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Radio Advertising Bureau; Tricia Gallenbeck, Vice President and Market Manager with Cumulus; Val Geller, President of Geller Media International; Sheila Kirby Senior Vice President Sales Acceleration for Audacy; Denyse Mesnik, President of The Mesnik Group; Beth Neuhoff, President & Chief Executive Officer for Neuhoff Media; Kay Olin, Principal at Olin & Associates; and Ruth Presslaff, President of Presslaff Interactive. Both Corinne Baldassano and Erica Farber are founding members of the MIW organization.