Friday morning Podcast Movement’s Dan Franks joined Editor Ed Ryan in the Radio Ink Clubhouse. There’s been a lot of news rocking the podcast industry lately. They touched on it all, including recent moves by Apple, Facebook, Spotify and other companies making waves. LISTEN

They also prviewed Podcast Movement in August and Radio Ink’s virtual conference.

Listen to all of our previous Clubhouse interviews on iHeart, Spotify or Apple.