Educate your Clients – It Pays

(By Rick Fink) I was on a sales call recently with a new sales rep. The call was a follow-up on an insurance agency and the goal was to close the deal on a summer package that he presented two weeks prior.

As the meeting started, the sales rep re-explained the promotion and the ads that were included. He then talked about what stations might be the best fit to run the ads on. Then, the business owner said, “I’m not sure what I should advertise, what my ads should say, or even how to advertise correctly”.

This led to 30 minutes of visiting with the prospect and asking him questions about “his” business and what he wanted to accomplish with “his” advertising if he chose to move forward with the plan. We also did our best to educate and explain to him “how” people consume media, why strategy and getting the message correct are important, the buying process, and “why” they ultimately buy.

In that 30-minute time frame, this prospect went from being hesitant but considering a small short-term package to asking questions about a much larger and longer-term advertising plan, and, it happened for one reason… we took the time to educate him on the “why” and “how” advertising works.

The reason most business owners don’t like advertising and often times don’t buy is because they don’t understand advertising.

The more you educate your clients and prospects, not only are they more LIKELY to buy from you, but they will buy MORE from you!

If you are simply talking to clients about YOUR stations, YOUR ratings, and why advertising on YOUR stations is a good deal for them, they may buy, but chances are they will never buy as much from us as they can or should.

Educate them on the “How” and “Why” advertising works and watch your sales grow!

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]