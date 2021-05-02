Host Tats Up…Then Gets Fired

WIL St. Louis host Mason Schreader got a tattoo of the radio station he worked for one week before he was fired. Schreader hosted mornings on the “Mason & Remy Show” with Zachary Hoesly. He posted this picture to Twitter with the comment: “Hahahahahhahhahahhahahha I just got fired.

Schreader was hired as part of the duo with Hoesly in 2018 from Chicago. Hoesly is keeping his job. Before Chicago the team worked at WIL’s rival STL station, KSD-FM. They worked the afternoon drive at WIL for two years before being moved to mornings in May 2020.