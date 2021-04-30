NABLF Service Award Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards. One winner from each category will be announced during the Celebration of Service to America Awards program this summer.

“America’s local broadcasters’ fundamental commitment to public service continues to shine brighter than ever, and this year’s finalists embody the close bond between stations and their communities.” said Michelle Duke, President. “We look forward to celebrating these outstanding stations and honoring their critical work informing, supporting and strengthening the public in a year of unparalleled difficulties.”

The 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards finalists represent 20 states and 28 cities. The full list of finalists can be found Here.