NYF Radio Board Adds Members

The New York Festival Radio Awards board has added three award winning content creators. Jennie Cataldo, Helen Shaw and Carole Zimmer join the board that was created in 2010.

“I am honored to be involved with the New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board. Recognizing and applauding great work supports and empowers talent within the industry. I look forward to assisting in the celebration of new and inspiring audio,” said Jennie Cataldo, Radio/Podcast Producer, VP Programming, BMP Audio.

“It’s an honour and pleasure to be invited to join the Radio Advisory Board of the New York Festivals. As a program maker, and a lover of audio storytelling, I know how important the New York Radio Festival is in celebrating the art of radio and audio podcasts. I’ve enjoyed both participating in the festival as an entrant, and being part of the Grand Jury, over the past ten years and I am looking forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Festival and ensuring its relevance to both practitioners and listeners in the future,” said Helen Shaw, Founder/Director, Athena Media.

“The New York Festivals is a magnet for some of the best produced radio programming in the world. The awards they present are highly coveted and it is an honor journalists and creators covet,” said Carole Zimmer, Journalist and host of Now What?

The deadline to enter the 2021 Radio Awards competition is May 20, 2021. More information can be found Here.