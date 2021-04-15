What About All of Those Ads?

We’ve often written about the lengthy stopsets radio stations around the country force listeners to sit through and the impact that has on an industry competing against other platforms that deliver more content and fewer ads per hour. Here’s what the NPR/Edison survey had to say about that.

47% of the 1,500 radio listeners in the survey said that listening to ads is a fair tradeoff to consume the free content.

46% of all AM/FM radio listeners say they’ve considered a new company, product, or service after hearing an ad on the radio.

46% of NPR listeners are also more likely to trust a company they hear advertised on NPR.

The findings were presented in a webinar hosted by NPR VP of Sponsorship Marketing Lamar Johnson and Edison Research VP Megan Lazovick and is available now HERE.