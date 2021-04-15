New Data Shows How Strong Radio Really Is

NPR and Edison Research have released data from a joint study the two organizations conducted with 1,500 radio listeners in January of this year. The study was called “Radio: Live on Air and Everywhere,” and it delved into why listeners tune into radio.

As a result of the findings, NPR and Edison concluded that approximately 156 million people age 18+ – 63% of U.S. adults – listen to AM/FM radio daily. And, that radio still gets the biggest share of audio listening.



Here’s how NPR and Edison Research categorized survey respondents from their survey:

9% of radio listeners listen for all of their audio needs, they listen to the most radio.

16% of radio listeners listen for company and connection.

18% listen for their need to consume news and information.

27% listen for their need to consume music.

17% listen to radio only in the background.

13% of radio listeners listen to radio when it is the only option available.

The findings were presented in a webinar hosted by NPR VP of Sponsorship Marketing Lamar Johnson and Edison Research VP Megan Lazovick and is available HERE.