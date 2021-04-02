Goodman is Back

Salem Media Group says that Southern Gospel personality Greg Goodman is returning to Singing News Radio to host the Top 20 Weekly Countdown. Goodman originated the program as the Singing News Top 10 when he was PD at the network.

Goodman along with Rodney Baucom developed the show into its current Top 20 format. Singing News Radio General Manager Kevin Anderson stated, “Greg Goodman is one of the most respected radio personalities in Southern Gospel. We are excited to have him return to the network to host the Top 20 Countdown.”

When asked about his return to SNR to host the countdown, Goodman said, “I’m excited to be working with my friends at Singing News Radio again. I’m honored to have this opportunity to host the countdown.” Goodman’s first show will be Easter weekend.

The Singing News Top 20 Weekly Countdown is heard on more than 140 radio stations each week in the US and Canada.