CMG Gives Lawless Houston

Cox Media Group has appointed Keith Lawless as Regional Vice President of CMG Tampa + Houston. The addition of the Houston market expands Lawless’ role within CMG, adding the Houston market portfolio.

“I am thrilled to announce Keith Lawless as Regional Vice President over two of CMG Radio’s key markets, CMG Tampa and now CMG Houston,” said Rob Babin, SVP. “Keith has demonstrated an unwavering commitment for many years and has made an incredible impact on CMG Tampa and successfully led many CMG Radio strategic initiatives. His passion for his team, CMG Radio, and our industry make him the ideal leader to take on the role of RVP.”

“I am honored to be joining and leading the CMG Houston team,” said Lawless. “I look forward to listening, learning, and partnering with the Houston stations to build deeper relationships with each other, the audiences who tune in daily, the advertising customers we partner with every day and the communities we serve. Our collective passion for the industry and helping others will be the cornerstone of our success.”

Lawless has been the VP/MM in Tampa since 2009. He has also been a GM and a GSM for the company. Lawless was recognized as Radio Ink’s Radio Wayne GM of the Year in 2016 and has been on Radio Ink’s 30 Best Managers List several times.