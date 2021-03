YEA Networks and Townsquare have signed a new deal that will keep the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on 10 of the company’s radio stations. Kraddick passed away back in 2013 and the show has continued on successfully.

Townsquare broadcasts The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show in the following ten markets: Lawton OK, Lufkin TX, Odessa-Midland TX, San Angelo TX, Shreveport LA, Texarkana AR, Tyler-Longview TX, Victoria TX and Wichita Falls TX.