BMG Teams Mason & Starr In Motown

A new morning show is coming to 105.9 KISS-FM Detroit. Beasley Media Group is teaming their midday host with their night host for the Mason & Starr Morning Show.

John Mason most recently served as the Midday Personality at KISS-FM. Angie Starr is best known for her work as a night host and weekend air talent on the station.

“It’s a privilege to welcome the legendary Mason and Angie Starr back to mornings in Detroit,” said Zannie Glover, PD. “I am most excited for our KISS-FM listeners. Ask anybody in Detroit and they’ll tell you Mason is The Man!”

The show debuts March 22.