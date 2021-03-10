Victor Giacomelli Joins SoCast

Victor Giacomelli has been named Managing Director, Advertising and Research for SoCast. He will help clients using the SoCast Ads revenue platform.

“We are thrilled to add Victor to the SoCast family,” said Elliott Hurst, CEO of SoCast. “Victor’s deep-rooted radio and sales DNA is a huge asset in equipping our broadcast partners to become advertising leaders in their local markets. Victor understands what today’s broadcasters and account executives need to do to increase revenue in the challenging and competitive digital era.”

‘As an Executive VP of Sales, I was SoCast’s first client in 2012,” said Giacomelli. “I’ve spent my career being an advocate for radio and connecting their audiences to local businesses and I look forward to helping our radio partners grow with our platform.”

Giacomelli spent the last 4-years as DOS/SVP, Revenue for HOT97 and WBLS in New York City.