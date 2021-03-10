Dana Wessel Joins KXXR

Twin Cities radio vet Dana Wessel is the new Executive Producer for 93X/KXXR-FM’s Half-Assed Morning Show. He comes over from KQGO where he co-hosted mornings with Ben Holsen before COVID cuts in July 2020.

“We are really fired up to add someone to the Half-Assed Morning Show who’s been a Twin Cities star in the morning in his own right,” said Derek Madden, PD. “We talked with a number of great people about this opening, but nobody fit our brand of insanity quite like Dana.”

“I am thrilled to get to continue doing radio right here in my hometown, especially with such a legendary show,” said Wessel. “I used to be late for high school because I didn’t want to get out of my car and turn off the Half-Assed Morning Show. To now be working alongside Nick and Josh really is a dream. My high school self would have fainted if he knew this would happen one day.”