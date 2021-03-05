Seattle Kraken Name Flagship

Sports Radio 950 KJR will be the flagship radio home of the NHL’s newest franchise. The multi-year agreement starts with the inaugural 2021-2022 season.

The Kraken and its new home Climate Pledge Arena are extending the partnership into other areas. iHeartMedia Seattle has joined as a key promotional partner for music and entertainment. Climate Pledge Arena will be the home of more than 80 concerts and live events each year.

“I couldn’t be prouder to join forces with Seattle Kraken,” said Mark Glynn, MP. “This alliance not only encompasses Sports Radio 950 KJR as the flagship radio station but also strategically aligns our brands with Climate Pledge Arena in a groundbreaking agreement. Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and Kraken COO Victor de Bonis and their team have been incredible to work with in creating this partnership.”

950 KJR will cover the Kraken’s Northwest region games in Seattle, with selected games broadcasting on 96.5 JACK-FM.